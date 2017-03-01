COMMENT: Pahlke not alone in opposition to small blocks

COUNCILLOR David Pahlke may well cop flak for his refusal to support the increase in housing density required under the regional plan.

While he may be a lone dissenting voice on the council, he is far from alone in his views in Ipswich.

To coin the phrase adopted by many a Pauline Hanson supporter, Cr Pahlke is simply saying what a lot of us are thinking.

Among those doing all the planning, there seems to be a generally accepted view that in order to solve the problems associated with urban sprawl, we must increase the density of housing, decreasing our overall footprint.

On the face of it, it sounds fair enough, and for all I know about urban planning, the boffins may be saving us all from destroying the planet and we just haven't realised it yet (just don't mention public transport).

What we also haven't realised yet is the true social implications of setting up neighbourhoods in this way.