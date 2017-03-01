30°
Opinion

COMMENT: Pahlke not alone in opposition to small blocks

Andrew Korner
| 1st Mar 2017 12:00 PM
Cr David Pahlke
Cr David Pahlke Inga Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COUNCILLOR David Pahlke may well cop flak for his refusal to support the increase in housing density required under the regional plan.

While he may be a lone dissenting voice on the council, he is far from alone in his views in Ipswich.

To coin the phrase adopted by many a Pauline Hanson supporter, Cr Pahlke is simply saying what a lot of us are thinking.

Among those doing all the planning, there seems to be a generally accepted view that in order to solve the problems associated with urban sprawl, we must increase the density of housing, decreasing our overall footprint.

On the face of it, it sounds fair enough, and for all I know about urban planning, the boffins may be saving us all from destroying the planet and we just haven't realised it yet (just don't mention public transport).

What we also haven't realised yet is the true social implications of setting up neighbourhoods in this way.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  david pahlke ipswich city council my comment property

Just In

Rugby league mum erupts over $2000 fee

Rugby league mum erupts over $2000 fee

But RLI's Brendon Lindsay explains why development fee is applied

What happens to pets in domestic violence relationships

OFF YA LEASH: Brea Whelan is upset dog owners aren't following the leash rules at Canoe Point. She's photographed with her dogs Tatum and Squirt.

Domestic violence support services for pets intake doubles

Greyhound trainer and dog killed in Fernvale crash

Greyhound trainer Peter Ruetschi died in a fatal crash on Tuesday night.

RSPCA called to assist with injured animals

'Fine litterbugs $5000 like Singapore' says Mr Clean

ANGELS OF STREETS: Andy Brodersen (right) and Ron Baginski voluntarily pick up litter in the Collingwood Park area because they love Ipswich.

VIDEO: Rubbish hero says fine them and take photos of them too

Local Partners

'Fine litterbugs $5000 like Singapore' says Mr Clean

VIDEO: Rubbish hero says fine them and take photos of them too

Rich woollen mill history to come alive

MEMORIES: The woollen mills at East Ipswich around 1920.

Lost Ipswich to reminisce over the days when wool made this city

LIONS, BEARS AND TIGERS: Go wild at Workshops Rail Museum

A Room for Wild Animals features a lion, tiger, jaguar, cheetah, polar bear, brown bear, black bear, moose, buffalo, deer and antelope.

Get up close and personal with 20 large taxidermy specimens

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau will be in the Assasins theatre show.

Check out what's on around the region

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2016 / Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography

Check out the city's live music scene here

WATCH: I'm A Celebrity's 'most dangerous’ jungle test yet

LISA Curry and Keira Maguire will take on ‘most dangerous’ Tucker Trial on Ten's reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Sloane is entertaining and smart

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie Miss Sloane.

JESSICA Chastain is superb as formidable lobbyist Elizabeth Sloane.

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

15-time Grammy winner travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo

Adele nails opening Australian concert in Perth

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year.

Adele nailed her opening Australian concert in front of 65,000 fans.

MOVIE REVIEW: Young actors tell grown-up Jasper Jones tale

Jasper Jones, played by Aaron McGrath, Charlie Bucktin, played by Levi Miller, and Eliza Wishart, played by Angourie Rice, in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Can Charlie and Jasper find out who killed Laura Wishart?

MAFS dad needs to back right off

heryl’s dad was not having a bar of Andrew.

This dad’s outburst shows exactly what parents shouldn’t do.

SPECTACULAR ACREAGE LIVING WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

JUST LIKE NANNAS

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 265,000 Negotiable...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $355,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 579,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

&quot;AFFORDABLE VILLAGE LIFE WITH EVERY CONVENIENCE ON YOUR WISH LIST&quot;

31/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 2 $179,000

ldeal buying for those downsizing, couples and those wishing to travel. This property is set on the very end of Gainsborough Downs Village so the yard is massive...

MOVE IN NOW OR INVEST FOR THE FUTURE

76 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $319,000 neg

TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS with EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS & A/C COMFORT FENCED & GATED IN ELEVATED BREEZY LOCATION OF POPULAR ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTRE...

ABSOLUTE PERFECTION IN PARKLANDS

27 Dalray Drive, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 3 $469,000

This stunning property is in a class of its own. Finished to perfection with nothing to do at all, this home will be a welcome change for the fastidious buyer...

SOMETHING DIFFERENT BUT EXCITING!!

38 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 385,000

This near new home is a little different from all the others on offer at the moment and I'm sure it will tick most of the boxes in your wish list. This property is...

STYLISH FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 939SQM BLOCK + SHED

59 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $415,000

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE FABULOUS UNDER ROOF ALFRESCO AREA WITH PRIVATE PICTURESQUE REAR YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING & IDEAL...

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers From...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

COMMENT: Pahlke not alone in opposition to small blocks

Cr David Pahlke

Councillor is simply saying what a lot of us are thinking

Council to take ownership of key CBD site

COUNCIL OWNED: The site of the new Ipswich CBD library and surrounding civic space is set to be owned by Ipswich City Council

New city library and civic space to be transferred from ICP

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Pahlke votes against "sardine city" small blocks

BOLD: Cr David Pahlke followed through on his opposition to smaller block sizes in the general council meeting.

David takes stand in council against State's housing density move

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!