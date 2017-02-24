COMMENT: OPs not the be all and end all

DO WE place too much stake in OP scores?

Of course we need to have a system in place to grade students for the sake of entry into tertiary education, for those who want it. And it's great for students to have a benchmark to strive towards.

But for our senior students, OPs are too often the be all and end all and beyond getting them into their tertiary education placements, what do they really mean?

I love the cliche, there's more than one way to skin a cat.

For our graduates, there's many ways to get around an OP score that doesn't get them into their preferred course.

I've seen people who battled to achieve high grades in our secondary education systems who go on to be successful in both life and work in a range of ways. And what they have achieved has nothing to do with the number they got lumped with at the end of high school.