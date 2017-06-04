COMMENT: Older staff can bring value

YOU have to feel for job seekers in their 50s and 60s.

There are so many reasons why this demographic might be on the job hunt; selling their own businesses, getting back in to the workforce after children finish school or simply a desire for a career change.

Either way it's not unusual to hear employers engage in stereotypes about this age group's ability to get the job done.

Misconceptions such as not being able to learn new things and having less technical skills are common but not fair.

Then you have employers who think staff in their 50s and 60s may not hang around as long as younger staff. Considering the rate at which younger age groups change their careers, the opposite may be closer to the truth.

What can often be overlooked is all the attributes these people can bring to a work place.

Life experience, maturity and wisdom has to count for a great deal.