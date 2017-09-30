COMMENT: Murray's playing for Lifeline

AS A change of pace for today's editorial, I thought I'd bring your attention to a bloke who has been doing his bit to help genuine Aussie battlers.

If you went shopping at Riverlink on Thursday or Friday, you might have noticed a bloke playing classical guitar somewhere near JB Hi-Fi.

Murray Mandel included Riverlink among the 150 venues that he will perform at as part of an epic three-year charity tour supporting Lifeline.

If you can say one thing about this 64-year-old Sydneysider, it's that he is passionate.

Profoundly deaf since birth, Murray takes his mission very seriously.

If you see him playing, be sure to drop a few coins into his collection basket and you'll make his day.