COMMENT: Moving on to the next bottleneck

IN THIS column a few weeks back, I mentioned that the true test of the re-designed Pine and Delacy Sts intersection would come once everyone returned to work.

Having seen how the new set-up handles the very worst of the peak-hour traffic in the morning and afternoon, I can now say, from a driver's perspective, that the changes have had an immediate positive effect.

Despite ongoing headaches where Mt Crosby Rd crosses the Warrego Highway at Tivoli, the Pine and Delacy intersection handles city-bound traffic with relative ease in the morning, while the traffic lights seem to be timed effectively to cater for the afternoon run home.

While it's a breath of fresh air, something will inevitably have to be done about the atrocious state of affairs further north, where vehicles queue for more than a kilometre some days at the roundabouts on either side of the Warrego.

With the number of houses being built at Karalee, this situation should have been addressed years ago, but it's only one of many cases where transport improvements seem to come as an afterthought.