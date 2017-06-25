COMMENT: Mayoral race is heating up

DESPITE the fact we are still waiting on information from the Electoral Commission of Queensland about when we'll head to the polls, the mayoral race just got interesting.

What will be most intriguing of course is if other sitting councillors also decide to have a tilt at the top job.

After last year's nasty election, it must be in the forefront of the councillors' minds that this one could end up the same. But it of course serves them no purpose.

Out of the sitting councillors who run, whoever doesn't win the mayoral race goes back to their divisional seat.

This means they have to continue to work together moving forward.

Of course someone from outside the council could win and then all of the contenders would end up having to work together and depending on how the election plays out, that could be a fascinating dynamic.