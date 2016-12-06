COMMENT: Look up for best early warning

I REALLY hope Brisbane City Council can sort out its "early" storm warning system and its apparent teething issues, but I'm not 100% convinced that it's a good idea to rely on such a system.

When it comes to thunderstorms, I've always found that a simple "look up and live" system works best.

Storms can develop very quickly, just like that big monster on Saturday. Even so, it didn't just pop up out of nowhere.

A simple look towards the south-west on a summer's afternoon, about 2pm, is usually enough to tell whether or not there's something big headed your way.

It's at this point where the Bureau's radar imaging comes in handy, because you can see if the storm is making a path for your area.

The storm on Saturday was forming a little bit further south to what we usually see in Ipswich, but you could tell from the radar and early BOM warnings that it was making a line almost directly north.

At this point, a text message would have made little difference. Your own eyes and a bit of common sense are the best asset.