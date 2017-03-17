COMMENT: Lions move to Ipswich will work

THERE is a will so hopefully there will also be a way.

If the Brisbane Lions are serious about relocating their training and administration base to Springfield then Ipswich City Council will give them their full support.

Four years ago there was celebration when the move appeared over the line.

A $15 million funding pledge from the Gillard government was on the table and the Lions announced the move, to great fanfare, at Springfield.

The QT was on hand that day.

The change of government saw the funding removed and machinations at the Lions led them to looking elsewhere.

Now the club has said Springfield is back on the table.

It would work for a variety of reasons.

The projected growth in the Springfield and Ripley Valley area, much of it young families, would be a gift for the Lions and AFL to create a far larger fan base.

The proximity of the proposed base to high density living, a railway station within walking distance and a council committed to making the move work are all other factors.

The QT will certainly be backing the move if it takes place and we urge the Lions to revisit the move.