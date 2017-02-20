'Let's stop apologising for Ipswich'

I GOT my first real taste of the Ipswich social scene at the weekend.

I wasn't expecting James Bond, a chopper and scantily clad women on stilts. But that's what I got at the Swich On/Swichettes gala ball.

It was an impressive event and allowed me to meet a whole bunch of Ipswich people. Thanks for being so welcoming.

But there was one thing they all seemed to have in common. Upon hearing I was new to town they prefaced the rest of our conversation with "I know Ipswich gets a bad wrap sometimes but..."

It was almost an apology or a justification for living here.

So let's stopping doing that. Every time we justify or defend our decision to live here, it gives credence to the naysayers who like to draw on stereotypes or remember that one time they drove through Ipswich 20 years ago.

The sooner we stop indulging the stereotypes, the sooner they'll stop.

After all, plenty of people are deciding to move here, including myself, for everything the city has to offer.