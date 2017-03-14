30°
COMMENT: Let's see Plainland prosper

Shannon Newley
| 14th Mar 2017 9:00 AM

I HAD never heard of Plainland. Since moving to Ipswich, I have driven that part of the Warrego a couple of times.

With my brother living in Toowoomba, I'll be driving it plenty more.

So my first thought when I heard of the developments was, 'is this going to lead to a stack more traffic and therefore longer commute times to duck up the road for lunch or dog sitting duties?'

Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss says no. Mr Rickuss rightly points out the creation of jobs at Plainland will mean more people can stay in the area to work, so it makes sense they wouldn't need to clog the Warrego with their commute. Plainland residents will also have more shopping opportunities to buy local so won't need to head up the road to shop either.

Let's hope this is the case and Plainland prospers while the infrastructure holds up, because with more than 300 new houses going in there's going to be plenty more cars in use in the area.

Topics:  development my comment opinion plainland

