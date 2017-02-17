COMMENT: Let's get behind A-League bid

HAVING had the pleasure of playing alongside Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle for a few years, it does not surprise me to see how passionate he is about getting Ipswich into the A-League.

In his playing days Pat was a big defender with enormous legs who could shut down much faster strikers by crowding them for the entire 90 minutes.

But among his more valuable attributes was his ability to call the shots from the back of the park with that foghorn-like voice.

MORE ON THIS STORY: We will be ready for A-League expansion: Boyle

These days Pat puts his football and business know-how to good use down at the Western Pride, and as we've seen, his passion for the game has not waned.

Getting an Ipswich side into the A-League would be like a dream come true for anyone who's grown up playing football, myself included.

I'm sure Pat won't find himself short on support in what he and others in the Ipswich football community are trying to achieve.

MORE ON THIS STORY: 'If they want a stadium of 20,000 we would get it'