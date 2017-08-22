COMMENT: Kingaroy went nuts when I left

FOLLOWING an unassuming 84-game (read: newspaper edition) career at the South Burnett Times, this reporter packed up his kit bag for greener pastures.

To that end, I would like to introduce myself as the newest addition to The Queensland Times team.

With a passion for sport and a penchant for puns, I will be taking up the saddle vacated by fan-favourite Ben Wilmott - a daunting task to be sure.

However, in my favour is a professional history which, prior to my 11 months at the SBT, included Queensland Rugby League and Queensland Rugby Union, as well as stints with both Western Pride FC and more recently Redlands United FC.

Although Queensland-born, my formative sporting years were in Western Australia and as such I consider Aussie Rules my bread and butter.

But that matters little, as anything with a racquet, ball or hoof will have me champing at the bit to be involved.

As a newcomer to Ipswich and surrounds, I look forward to meeting and hopefully sharing in your stories. If you see me on the touchline or in the bleachers, please do not hesitate to say hello.