COMMENT: It's time to lay off our learners

I WAS a late starter with getting my licence. My mother never got hers. My brothers were also a bit late to the party.

I don't like to throw the blame around but I can't help but think my father's obvious anxiety while teaching us had something to do with it.

It was the trips to Brisbane with dad in the driver's seat that we most dreaded. As soon as we hit Moggill, the radio would go off and we had to shut up. Mum would pull out the referdex and chaos would ensue.

That definitely had an impact on my desire to pursue my licence.

The way drivers behave does have a massive impact on young and inexperienced people. And having other drivers honking and yelling at them only distracts from the job at hand, so have a little compassion.

Reckless P-platers on the other hand - well, don't get me started on that.