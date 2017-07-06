COMMENT: Ipswich on way to new reputation

IPSWICH is quickly forging a new reputation.

And, no, I'm not talking about any stereotypes our city gets labelled with by outsiders.

I'm talking about the growing reputation Ipswich is making for itself as a place to have a fantastic night out.

Last night I was lucky enough to get a spot in the packed Civic Centre for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow.

Seeing live comedy is something I love doing in my spare time and I've gone to venues all over Brisbane and beyond but the show last night was honestly one of the best I've seen.

Just a couple of years ago, there wasn't a lot of choice if you wanted dinner, drinks and a show in Ipswich. Now there are so many diverse restaurants, bars and entertainment options - my list of places to try keeps growing.

The show last night attracted some of the country's best comics who had audiences in tears for more than two hours straight and it's great to see top quality shows recognising Ipswich as somewhere to visit.

It's exciting to see our food and entertainment industry developing and I can't wait to see where the city is in just a few years' time.