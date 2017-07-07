COMMENT: Ipswich knows defence

AS YOU may have noticed over the previous few days, we've joined a number of politicians to lobby for Queensland to become the home of the Land 400 project.

The Super Tank Battle - Build Them Here campaign is about bringing defence dollars to the state.

As a defence city, Ipswich is well placed to make the most of this opportunity.

And that's why the QT has jumped on board and is calling for the company that wins the tender for this project to come to the south-east.

A tank manufacturing operation just down the road in Brisbane would offer jobs to Ipswich residents.

But there's so much more to be gained.

Businesses that could be a part of the supply chain needed to manufacture these war machines stand to benefit and there's few Queensland cities that understand defence and industry like we do.

Come on - build them here.