COMMENT: Investigation must shed light on killer

IT CAN be easy, amid the chaos and action of an unfolding and dramatic situation like the one experienced by the Lockyer Valley this week, to focus on the "now".

Then, when the dust starts to settle, we begin to think about the dire and permanent consequences people will face as a result of these horrendous events. A family has lost a dad, husband, brother and son.

And for what reason?

Only a thorough and transparent investigation can possibly tell us how a long history of behaviours and life events led Rick Maddison to that fateful moment.

But after learning about his history, it's hard to fathom that he could have even been out there in society, a free man.

I'm sure, along with how the events unfolded on Monday and Tuesday, we will as a community want some answers about how a man with a history like Maddison's managed to remain on the streets and not in prison.