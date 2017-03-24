COMMENT: Interesting school of thought

IT'S RELATIVELY easy to understand why parents in the suburbs of Karalee, Karana Downs and Mt Crosby are crying out for a new high school.

Take a drive through those suburbs of a morning and you will quickly notice that the vast majority of teenagers attend one of two public high schools; Kenmore and Ipswich High.

Both schools are roughly equal distance from Mt Crosby, and parents dropping their children off in the morning deal with a similar level of congestion, either at the Warrego Hwy interchange on Mt Crosby Rd, or on Moggill Rd.

Both schools have a similar population, and I would suggest that neither could cope with many more students without major expansion first.

Another factor is the number of new houses that have popped up in Karalee, Chuwar and Mt Crosby in recent years. With two major primary schools already established, surely the local student population is already there.

If establishing a new school can reduce the strain on Ipswich and Kenmore High, and take a few hundred cars off Moggill and Mt Crosby Rd in the morning, it certainly seems like a fair thing for parents to ask for.