COMMENT: Inspiring teen forges forward

Shannon Newley
| 18th May 2017 9:00 AM
Bruklan Marshall, also known as Brock or BJ, received a visit from two of his favourite Brisbane Broncos players.
Bruklan Marshall, also known as Brock or BJ, received a visit from two of his favourite Brisbane Broncos players.

YOU can't help but feel inspired by Bruklan Marshall.

It's been less than a month since the 18-year-old was in a horrific crash that's left him with life-long injuries.

Yet in an immense show of strength he is tackling rehab and already talking about how he can include his passion of football in his life well into the future.

Almost as impressive is the empathy shown by Bruklan's mother towards others who were impacted by the crash. Considering what she has lived through for the past month, it would be easy for her not be able to see past Bruklan's ordeal.

It's perhaps these qualities in both Bruklan and his mother that have resulted in the incredible support the family has received from the community, including more than $11,000 in donations.

Bruklan is just starting his rehab journey and we wish him all of the best as he continues through it.

