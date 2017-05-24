COMMENT: Innovation will go a long way

IT'S GOT to be rough for taxi services. For years a handful of companies have dominated the market. They have played the game in a heavily legislated industry filled with red tape. Expensive taxi licences, car fit-out standards and more.

Then along comes Uber. A maverick transport company that didn't play by the rules to get a foothold in the market.

The problem though was not that Uber came along. It was that taxi companies were not innovative enough to keep it out of the market. And that's what happens when you dominate an industry. Possibly the biggest advantage Uber has offered its customers, cleverly described as ride sharers, is the price estimation tool. You know what you pay before you book. It takes away the feeling of angst you get in a taxi while watching the meter tick over while stuck at a red light. If I had one bit of advice for taxi services it would be just that, confirm within a couple of dollars how much a fare is going to cost upon booking.