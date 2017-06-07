COMMENT: Impact can't be denied

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrew's Private Hospital to announce his resignation as Mayor.

I DOUBT there's any mayor from regional Australia who is as well-known outside of their town or city as Paul Pisasale.

As someone who has only moved to the city recently, I can attest to that. I knew his name well before I arrived.

I'd be surprised if there was a mayor from anywhere in Australia who has managed to make himself as well-known nationally and internationally as this larger-than-life character.

Regardless of your opinion of Paul or thoughts about allegations and CCC investigations, there's no doubt he's had a huge impact on what people think of Ipswich - both locals and others. His positivity and pride in Ipswich is contagious.

It's hard to see someone who is so full of energy and enthusiasm struggling with his health and we wish him a speedy recovery.

But we also have to report on the outcomes of yet another CCC inquiry, which we will do in the coming days, weeks and months.