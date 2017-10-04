29°
Opinion

COMMENT: Howard did at least one good thing

Las Vegas shooting victims. Pictured from top left: Lisa Romero, Rhonda LeRocque, Susan Smith, Jenny Parks, (bottom,left) John Phippen, Dana Gardner, Bailey Schweitzer, Adrian Murfitt.
Andrew Korner
by

ANOTHER mass shooting in the US, and another day to sit back and reflect on how lucky we are in Australia, for the time being.

Several people spoke to me yesterday of how grateful they were that our country bit the bullet after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, and placed unprecedented restrictions on gun ownership.

In past years I have used the columns on these pages to express my gratitude to John Howard for that one act of leadership.

Even if you weren't a fan of some of the other things Mr Howard did as PM, then you might still fondly reflect on his stance on guns.

I am aware of the existence of a certain percentage of gun enthusiasts who will swear black and blue that psychotic people will use whatever weapons at their disposal to kill others.

This is true. But without a stockpile of machine guns, you'll find it challenging to kill more than 50 people in the space of a few minutes, from the relative safety of the 32nd floor of a hotel room.

If the American gun nuts don't learn from this one, I'm afraid they'll never be convinced.

Topics:  gun control my comment opinion

Ipswich Queensland Times
