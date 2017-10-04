COMMENT: Howard did at least one good thing

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

ANOTHER mass shooting in the US, and another day to sit back and reflect on how lucky we are in Australia, for the time being.

Several people spoke to me yesterday of how grateful they were that our country bit the bullet after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, and placed unprecedented restrictions on gun ownership.

In past years I have used the columns on these pages to express my gratitude to John Howard for that one act of leadership.

Even if you weren't a fan of some of the other things Mr Howard did as PM, then you might still fondly reflect on his stance on guns.

I am aware of the existence of a certain percentage of gun enthusiasts who will swear black and blue that psychotic people will use whatever weapons at their disposal to kill others.

This is true. But without a stockpile of machine guns, you'll find it challenging to kill more than 50 people in the space of a few minutes, from the relative safety of the 32nd floor of a hotel room.

If the American gun nuts don't learn from this one, I'm afraid they'll never be convinced.