COMMENT: Happy to see Ipswich rock on

THE Country Music Channel was a fixture in the Newley household during the glory days of Garth Brooks, Brooks and Dunn and Alan Jackson.

Before that, Johnny Cash was on rotation almost every day.

I can't say I listen to too much country music these days (though Johnny still gets a regular run) but just having stories and photos come through over the past 48 hours has got me buzzing a little and wishing I was heading along.

So it was exciting this week to be able to break the news that CMC Rocks will make our region its home for years to come. This is a world-class event and when you look at where we are situated, it doesn't make much sense to have it anywhere else.

Geographically, we are on the doorstep to real rural and regional Australia but for those coming from all over the nation, we are easily accessible from the airport. I'd better get tickets for 2018.