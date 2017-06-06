COMMENT: Govt, force a change on waste

I'D LOVE to be one of those super prepared people who carries my reusable coffee cup around with me so I can feel like I'm saving the environment while saving cash.

But let's be honest, I'm flat out remembering to grab my lunch out of the fridge before I go to work.

The ABC series War on Waste is the talk of every town at the moment and that's because it's a great series shining a light on every day things we don't consider.

And while it's inspiring to hear so many people talking about the hideous amounts of rubbish that end up in landfill, it comes down to companies to make a sustainable change.

How do we make that happen?

People power. Only buy coffee from stores that use recyclable cups. Demand our governments legislate against non-environmentally friendly products.

We must refuse to accept a way of life that creates such a huge amount of landfill and, no matter the threats multi-nationals might make about profits and jobs we must force change. The sad fact is most governments are probably too spineless to do so in a way that actually makes a difference. Prove me wrong.