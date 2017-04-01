COMMENT: Getting the message over

THE importance and influence of social media is never felt more then when we are going through a crisis event.

While the ability to collect and disseminate information in real time is great, it also brings with it a few issues. The use of social media can at times turn in to a giant game of Chinese whispers. There was an example of this yesterday. We posted a story to our Faceback with a state wrap up of what was happening with the weather and flood predictions.

Because the post focused on predictions about the Logan River, it made comparisons to the 2011 floods which of course sent some readers into a panic. And rightly so. Those who read the article would have seen the predictions for Ipswich weren't nearly as dire. But of course the understandable reaction meant many didn't get that far before the panic set in.

We edited the post to better reassure readers that Ipswich was not going to get hit with the same amounts of water as in 2011 so they would know without having to click through to the story. But it does reinforce that the intention behind a post is not nearly as important as the message that's interpreted.