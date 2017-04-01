28°
Opinion

COMMENT: Getting the message over

1st Apr 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE importance and influence of social media is never felt more then when we are going through a crisis event.

While the ability to collect and disseminate information in real time is great, it also brings with it a few issues. The use of social media can at times turn in to a giant game of Chinese whispers. There was an example of this yesterday. We posted a story to our Faceback with a state wrap up of what was happening with the weather and flood predictions.

Because the post focused on predictions about the Logan River, it made comparisons to the 2011 floods which of course sent some readers into a panic. And rightly so. Those who read the article would have seen the predictions for Ipswich weren't nearly as dire. But of course the understandable reaction meant many didn't get that far before the panic set in.

We edited the post to better reassure readers that Ipswich was not going to get hit with the same amounts of water as in 2011 so they would know without having to click through to the story. But it does reinforce that the intention behind a post is not nearly as important as the message that's interpreted.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  my comment opinion social media

Family pitches in after Bundamba home floods

Family pitches in after Bundamba home floods

Parents on trip around Oz when waters rise, but kids do them proud

Bunnings out of action

Bunnings at Bundamba on Thursday, March 30.

Widespread damage from Bundamba Creek flood

Five things to this weekend

THANK-YOU: Denmans Party Hire is having a farewell event for the current owners to say goodbye.

What's on across Ipswich

Artwork celebrates over 150 years of rich Ipswich history

MEMORIES: Cr Paul Tully with Linwood Rae, the designer of the public artwork that was unveiled on the corner of Bell St and Brisbane St.

Iconic Cribb & Foote and Reids once adorned cherished corner

Local Partners

PREVIEW: Silkstone Coles the new kid on the cheese block

Today is the day - Ipswich's very own cheese wall is unveiled.

Artwork celebrates over 150 years of rich Ipswich history

MEMORIES: Cr Paul Tully with Linwood Rae, the designer of the public artwork that was unveiled on the corner of Bell St and Brisbane St.

Iconic Cribb & Foote and Reids once adorned cherished corner

Five things to this weekend

THANK-YOU: Denmans Party Hire is having a farewell event for the current owners to say goodbye.

What's on across Ipswich

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

What's on across the Scenic Rim

WORKING TOGETHER: Up to 11 denominations are involved in the Moogerah Passion Play.

Campdraft, Passion Play, show ball and much more

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

THE original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews, is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

BOOKS: Werewolf Tommi Grayson is back in Berlin

Cover art for the book Who's Afraid Too?

"So much of what makes a sequel great is expansion”

POTENTIAL AND POSITION..ACT QUICK!

31 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 $295,000...

Here's an opportunity that doesn't come by everyday. Calling all investors, business owners or even those thinking of starting a business and working from home.

DA APPROVED TOWN HOUSE SITE

26 Green Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $375,000

Here is an opportunity to secure a prime development site in the tightly held precinct of Booval. - 900sqm site - Existing dwelling to be incorporated into the...

Forget paying the Rent - Buy Me Instead!

2 Bowers Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 5 $249,000

This home is so affordable and you can enhance at your leisure. A spacious 3 bedroom home with vinyl cladding - you will never have to paint again. And there is...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 Auction 07/04/2017...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $329,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $569,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

BIG 1447m2 BLOCK WITH SUBDIVISON POTENTIAL

26 Cypress Street, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $389,000

This rare size block offers a good size 3 bedroom home which sits on a massive 1447m2 piece of land. So much room for the largest of sheds or you could subdivide...

&quot;SPECTACULAR FAMILY HOME--- PRIME BLOCK IN PREMIER ESTATE&quot;

5 Lipizzaner Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 5 2 6 $735,000

Designed by the current owners and built by one of the most acclaimed Ipswich builders, this 2 1/2 year old brick and colourbond home sitting on a flat 3500m2...

FEATURE PACKED AND READY TO GO!

10 Ivor Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

What a great find! With a convenient location and a list of features, this value packed home is what you've been waiting for. - Our long term owner is moving on...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Historic Ipswich hotel closes its doors for good

GONE: Pokies being from the hotel removed this afternoon.

RUMOURS of the Caledonian Hotel on Bell St closing are true

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!