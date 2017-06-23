COMMENT: Footy fever brings out true colours

DEEP down in the DNA of every otherwise civilised human being is a chimpanzee just waiting to come out.

Releasing the inner primate can be a deeply cathartic experience, as so many of us are reminded at State of Origin time every year.

Common sense and basic judgment goes out of the window when you're dealing with state versus state, mate versus mate, maroon versus sky blue, cane toad versus cockroach.

Sports writers who are straight down the line objective 98% of the time start reacting to refereeing decisions like John McEnroe on a bad day.

White collar workers who don't bat an eyelid at your common weekend NRL fixture become fixated with the on and off-field antics of Jarryd Hayne, continually gracing all of our Facebook feeds with "memes" featuring Hayne's head on the front of a crashing jumbo jet.

Others will wait until the end of the 80 minutes, finally releasing an orgasmic spray of insults at opposition fans, thus revealing the true depth capabilities of their intelligence quotient.

All of this and more, my monkey friends, is why we love rugby league!