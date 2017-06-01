COMMENT: Fishing could help the lake

IF YOU find it strange that there are 'no fishing' signs at Spring Lake that cannot be legally enforced, you are not the only one.

It was sad to hear from local fisherman Jesse Harrison this week that the confusion created by these signs has also resulted in him copping verbal abuse from passers by.

Between the council and the private owner, surely we can find some kind of compromise.

If Mr Harrison is correct and there are noxious species like carp and tilapia in the lake, then it would be a good idea to encourage a bit of fishing to get them out, or the lake and the native fish that were stocked in it will suffer.

On the same token, anyone who chooses to ignore the signs and fish in the lake needs to be on their best behaviour. It is a shame there are some people who call themselves fishermen who seem to have a complete disregard for the environment they rely on for enjoyment.

While only representing a minority, this ignorant few causes problems for everyone.