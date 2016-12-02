COMMENT: Feel good by helping the needy

THERE are plenty of reasons to jump on board with the QT's Adopt-a-Family appeal.

First of all, it's an easy way to help others out who are doing it tough, plus it makes you feel great knowing you've made another family's Christmas a little easier.

Every year when the appeal starts, our Adopt-a-Family coordinators are flooded with calls. As we're getting closer to Christmas, the calls are starting to slow down.

Now we need some generous Ipswich residents to put up their hands so we can reach our goal of helping 275 local families.

So here it is.

We have helped 232 families have a brighter Christmas, which is an amazing effort.

Now we have just 43 families left to adopt.

All we need is a little more help. Our team of (very busy) journalists banded together with everyone chipping in just $5-$10 and we've ended up with two hampers full of food, toys and gifts.

I was the lucky shopper who got to use our collective cash to buy gifts, toys and food and I can't wait until it arrives on our family's doorstop.

So please, get together with your family, friends or colleagues and give us a call on 3817 1830.