COMMENT: Donor just keeps on saving lives

Ipswich Blood Donor Centre enrolled nurses Kari Potter (left) and Alina Lane (2nd right) and long time donors Graham Field of Fernvale and Shirley Kruse of Churchill.

ABOUT the last thing most people would think to add to their holiday check list would be to find out where the local blood donor centre is.

Ipswich resident Shirley Kruse is not your average holiday-maker.

As you might have guessed from reading her story today, the veteran of more than 270 blood donations is constantly looking for an excuse to subject herself to the big needle.

Realising that holiday periods can be particularly lean for the Red Cross Blood Service, she does her research before packing her luggage, working out where the nearest blood donation centre is in relation to her destination.

On a recent trip to Tasmania, she gave blood or plasma three times.

Now that is commitment.

National Blood Donor Week is over, but the need for donations remains constant throughout the year.

So if you're inclined to roll up your sleeves for a good cause, now is as good a time as any.