COMMENT: Donations will be out in the open

OUR current council candidates have made a big deal of being open, honest and transparent.

While this line has been rolled out at every election I've covered, the events leading to this election have made this a real focal point of the upcoming by-election.

We know the voters are crying out for as much information as they can get to make an informed decision.

Fortunately changing regulations for local government elections will help this. An electronic disclosure system, the first of its kind in Australia, will mean candidates will have to disclose campaign donations online within seven days of receiving them. Previously voters have waited up to six months.

A candidate who has run in a council election in the past five years, will also have to disclose donations received since the last election.

The QT will watch the electronic disclosure log with interest and let our readers know who is being financially supported by who.