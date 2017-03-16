COMMENT: Do your best mate a favour

AN ABC report on pugs and bulldogs leading miserable lives because of their breathing problems has stirred up a bit of debate this week.

Today we have printed a letter from PETA which has come in response to the story, which blamed reckless breeding on the worsening breathing problems.

It is well documented that certain types of dog have been bred to emphasise certain characteristics, and it is certainly not limited to pugs and bulldogs.

But let's give this story a bit of perspective.

I've owned several breeds over the years, both pure bred and cross-bred orphans.

One of the toughest little nuggets I've ever owned is our healthy pug Rex.

Yes, he trots along like an equestrian horse and snores like a Mack truck, but at 13 years, Rex still has a very healthy little ticker on him.

What do I put this down to? Well, apart from luck of the draw, Rex has also been an outside dog who gets a good run around most days.

While it will take a long time to undo years of in-breeding, you can solve the problem of a bored, miserable dog this afternoon.