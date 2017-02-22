COMMENT: Deserved upgrades boost Jets

SOMETIMES you get what you need, and other times what you deserve.

So it is great to see the Ipswich Jets set to get both what they deserve and need courtesy of a $100,000 upgrade to their facilities at North Ipswich Reserve (see story page six).

The Jets have achieved plenty over the past seven years on a shoestring budget.

And be assured the string is hardly visible when compared to the big money clubs like Redcliffe and Easts.

The players have not had a shower and toilet facility at their training base with the club having to open up North Ipswich Reserve sheds on training days.

The new redevelopment will solve that issue and give the coaches a dedicated space for video reviews and meetings.

The Jets success has been founded on a focus on what they do have rather than what they don't. It is the Ipswich way not to make a song and dance about the inequities that exist in rugby league.

While newer facilities won't necessarily make the side play better, they will make training sessions more seamless and less of an inconvenience.

The players will no doubt be rejoicing.