COMMENT: Cyclists and drivers have a win

YESTERDAY'S confirmation of funding for the Briggs Road Cycle Safety Centre in the State Budget represents a wonderful achievement for a man who made something positive come from tragic circumstances.

QT readers may recall the time when cycling shop owner and advocate Troy Dobinson lost his mother Narelle to a road accident in July 2011.

Mrs Dobinson was riding her bike at Amberley when she was struck by a car driven by a US Sailor.

It was the third in a quick succession of cyclist deaths at the time, prompting the formation of the 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund. This planted the seed for the planning of a dedicated cycling facility; one where cyclists would not have to risk life and limb by mixing it with traffic on the road.

Regardless of where you stand in the whole drivers versus cyclists debate, you'd have to agree this is the best result for all concerned.