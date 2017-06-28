CENSUS: The true impact of ABS website stuff-up

OPINION: WE PUT so much value in our Census data.

Statistics collected last year, which are just starting to be released, will be used for years to come for a great many decisions.

They may influence health care provisions, decisions around educational facilities and transport requirements.

It will also be used to paint a snapshot of what our society looks like as a whole and over time will be used in history books to reflect on what society previously looked liked.

It will be used as evidence in arguments in academic papers and of course the media will use it to generate a great number of stories revealing what's happening in our local patches.

And we've always put a great deal of faith in this data. But is this Census different?

This time, we had the monumental failings of a first attempt at running the data collection online.

It cost taxpayers millions at the very least, but has it impacted your trust in the data?

I'd love to know.