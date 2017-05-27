COMMENT: Car park police not a good look

TRAFFIC cops are no strangers to be told that they "should be out catching real criminals”.

Generally I have little to no sympathy for people who cry foul after being pulled up for doing something cheeky of just plain dangerous on the road.

After all, if you didn't commit the crime, you wouldn't need to worry about the local coppa being on your back.

But every now and then you hear of a case that just makes you wonder what exactly the police are trying to achieve.

That poor boatie who got pulled up in the car park of his local boat ramp for not having a seat belt on was extremely unlucky; not just because it's not really dangerous to drive in a car park with no seat belt, but also because I firmly believe most police would have the common sense to let that sort of thing slide.

I don't know many boaties who put the seat belt on when they are pulling a boat up off the ramp like this bloke was.

When you consider that you are probably only going about 5kmh for a distance of no more than 20m, there really is no need.

For police to be cracking down on this sort of thing, in my opinion, really is doing themselves a disservice.

Andrew Korner

Deputy Editor