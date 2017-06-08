COMMENT: Business as usual in the CBD

WE WERE disappointed to hear that in our efforts to keep readers informed on the latest progress on the mall redevelopment, we may have given people the idea that all business in the vicinity was coming to a close.

A couple of traders were eager to get in touch with us on Monday after realising that there was a perception out there that the entire mall was set to be smashed into oblivion in a matter of days.

This, of course, is not the case.

Looking back over our coverage, it's clear we didn't say the demolition would affect the entire mall, but having worked in this industry a little while, it's easy to understand when people occasionally get the wrong idea.

The only thing we can do from this point is remind people to support local business during what will be a very challenging time.

The transformation in the mall will take a long time, but hopefully we'll all come through it much better off.