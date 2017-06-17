COMMENT: Bittersweet memories trackside

DURING one of several phone calls to Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching this week, I asked him if he felt any sense of nostalgia about the Bundamba Racecourse, knowing that some time after this year's Ipswich Cup, it's about to be transformed.

As with many of us, Brett would no doubt have some memorable moments etched in his brain - some wonderful and some more on the painful side I'm sure.

I had to laugh at Brett's response: "Well", he said, "I won't miss the roof leaking, and I won't miss seeing the ladies lined up around the corner waiting to go to the old concrete toilets."

While it's probably fair to say that there are some little quirks to the current venue that we'll remember through rose-coloured glasses for years to come, it doesn't surprise me at all to hear Brett say that he's well and truly ready to embrace change.

There are exciting times ahead for Ipswich racegoers.