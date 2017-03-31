COMMENT: Big call but it is the right call

IF WE learnt anything from the 2011 floods, it's that we can't be too cautious when it comes to extreme weather.

Sure there's been a few instances since then when we have had some big predictions turn in to not much at all but it's still better to be over prepared than under prepared.

Yesterday was a good example of this.

Keeping children out of school and therefore people off the roads, particularly in the wet, makes a huge contribution to communities fairing better during these events. It's a big call and a huge inconvenience to keep children out of school two days in a row. But it allows communities to get out, assess damage and do what needs to be done without too much congestion.

As we went to print last night, we heard reports that the worst would be well and truly over by this morning. Let's hope this is the case.