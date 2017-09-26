COMMENT: Bad raps online not full story

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

SPEAK to anyone who has been in the police service for a while and you'll quickly realise that it is not a job for the faint of heart.

If dealing with violence, drugs, and family conflict isn't enough, then add to that the semi-regular dose of verbal and physical abuse from those unfortunate souls who consider themselves to have been hard done by at the hands of the authorities.

Sometimes it makes you wonder why anyone would bother dealing with other people's problems, when it so often results in grief.

Taking a swipe at the boys and girls in blue is even easier now thanks to the advent of Facebook.

Interestingly, when we first spoke to Collingwood Park mum Anne Wilkinson about how she wanted to publicly thank the police for helping to track down her missing daughter, she mentioned the fact that she was looking for somewhere to post a thank-you on social media, but found most of the pages about police were dedicated to laying hate on them.

It's a sad indictment on the way some people view the their relationship with the police when you compare it to Ms Wilkinson's story.

Perhaps it's a side of the job that people need to hear about more often.