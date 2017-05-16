Young people could get in the property market a lot sooner

DEVELOPER Tim Gurner makes a good point when he says young people could find themselves in the property market a lot sooner with a bit of sacrifice.

Within my peer group, a few less trips overseas and most of us would have decent savings towards a modest house in a regional area. Myself included.

Just Saturday, I was talking to friend who has decided to leave Sydney.

They are sick of paying a huge amount of rent for a small room in a rubbish apartment.

They want to own property and they recognise it's not going to happen while they are living there.

So they are taking action.

The issue with Tim's advice is that it's paired with the information about his inheritance which, while not huge, is a far better starting point than many of us will ever have.

People reading it are struggling to see beyond the fact he was given a huge leg-up when it came to getting into the property market.