28°
COMMENT: A battle to own the truth

Andrew Korner
by

WHEN it comes to most forms of entertainment published on the internet these days, there's a bit of a saying that most people would be familiar with "Never read the comments".

The anonymous nature of the online world means that you can leave the vilest, most foul-mouthed diatribe underneath a news story, a music film clip or a Facebook post and not have to deal with any immediate consequences.

To read and react to these online trolls is only to give them legitimacy.

The rise of the internet has given voice to the keyboard warrior where they didn't have one before and, right or wrong, it is making the authorities nervous. After all, how do you combat an enemy you cannot identify, with no regard for right or wrong?

The LGAQ's decision to spend a vast amount of money on a fact-checking service in the lead-up to the 2020 elections is an interesting move.

This has become almost like a battle to own the truth. Is this a war anyone can win?

Monitoring the content of reputable news sources should be straight-forward enough, but if they plan to keep tabs on the kind of accusations that are made on Facebook and online, the fact-checker will certainly have their work cut out.

Ipswich Queensland Times
