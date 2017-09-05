COMMENT: A battle to own the truth

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

WHEN it comes to most forms of entertainment published on the internet these days, there's a bit of a saying that most people would be familiar with "Never read the comments".

The anonymous nature of the online world means that you can leave the vilest, most foul-mouthed diatribe underneath a news story, a music film clip or a Facebook post and not have to deal with any immediate consequences.

To read and react to these online trolls is only to give them legitimacy.

The rise of the internet has given voice to the keyboard warrior where they didn't have one before and, right or wrong, it is making the authorities nervous. After all, how do you combat an enemy you cannot identify, with no regard for right or wrong?

The LGAQ's decision to spend a vast amount of money on a fact-checking service in the lead-up to the 2020 elections is an interesting move.

This has become almost like a battle to own the truth. Is this a war anyone can win?

Monitoring the content of reputable news sources should be straight-forward enough, but if they plan to keep tabs on the kind of accusations that are made on Facebook and online, the fact-checker will certainly have their work cut out.