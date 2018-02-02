Commando Steve spills on nightmare audition

Commando Steve once auditioned for Home And Away. Picture: Elise Derwin

COMMANDO Steve has revealed that he had a nightmare audition for a role on Home And Away.

The personal trainer, 41, told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa that he was "pathetic" when he tried out for the long-running show.

"Home And Away actually asked me to have a crack for a role that was played last year," Steve Willis told the radio duo.

Fitzy asked the former Biggest Loser trainer which role he went for and Willis replied, "that guy that showed up, washed up on the beach".

"It wasn't like out on set - it was in a room. I don't think they filmed it. I hope they bloody well didn't it.

"I reckon my tongue was twisted and in knots. I just couldn't remember anything. I'm looking at the copper [Pia Miller] and I just couldn't remember anything."

Steve Willis won’t be seen in Summer Bay anytime soon.

Willis joked that he was hoping he'd be the next Chris Hemsworth who managed to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars after getting a start on the Aussie soap. But his horror audition made him realise that he's just not cut out for an acting career.

"I was pathetic," he said.