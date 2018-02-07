Comics bring the laughter for Brisbane Comedy Festival

HAVE A LAUGH: More than 70 stellar comedians, including Jimeoin, will bring their material for the festival.

HAVE A LAUGH: More than 70 stellar comedians, including Jimeoin, will bring their material for the festival.

BE PREPARED for side-aching laughter and tears rolling down your face when some of the best comedians come to Queensland for the 2018 Brisbane Comedy Festival.

More than 70 comedians will bring their material for the festival, which will be held from February 23 to March 25.

Leading the pack of international laughter masters are Jim Gaffigan, who will kick off his anticipated Australian and New Zealand tour with his Brisbane debut, as well as Irishmen Jimeoin and Des Bishop, Canadian DeAnne Smith and Englishmen Stephen K Amos and Jeff Green. Also on the bill is beloved Kiwis Cal Wilson and Urzila Carlson, Scottish star Daniel Sloss and American Rich Hall, making his long-awaited return.

Aussie household names include Mel Buttle, Akmal, Fiona O'Loughlin, Wil Anderson, Cecilia Pacquola, Dave Hughes, Becky Lucas, Joel Creasey, Nazeem Hussain, Tom Gleeson and more will be there too.

The festival will kick off with non-stop giggles and gags at the Brisbane Comedy Festival Gala at Brisbane City Hall on February 23.

Then, over four big weeks, audiences can expect night after night of side-splitting fun, hilarious insightful observations of human nature anecdotes.

Brisbane Powerhouse artistic director Kris Stewart said the Brisbane Comedy Festival offered an experience greater than just catching a world-class comedian, with the program featuring a wide range of shows.

"As Australia's fastest growing festival we're extremely proud to be hosting Brisbane's largest line-up yet of local and international comical geniuses in 2018, offering non-stop laughs for everyone's sense of humour and budget," Mr Stewart said.

The expanded, multi-venue Brisbane Comedy Festival means audiences can enjoy food, beverages and beats at Brisbane City Hall and Brisbane Powerhouse during the festivities, while two returning favourites, Akmal and Jimeoin will make their debut at SunPac, the festival's newest venue just 20 minutes south of the city."

For more, log on to www.brisbanecomedy festival.com.