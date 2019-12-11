Instagram comedian buys penthouse for flash home for $1.75k

Instagram comedy star Celeste Barber and her husband, tree surgeon Api Robin, have quit the NSW Central Coast for Tweed Heads.

The lampooning Barber says she loves the spaciousness of her new home and its proximity to the beach. Their $1,175,000 purchase is a penthouse atop a 1980s block overlooking Rainbow Bay, which sold through Sophie Carter Exclusive Properties.

They have snapped up this stunning home in Tweed Heads. Supplied

It's a return for Barber, who grew up in Terranora, a nearby coastal town on the far north coast of NSW. The apartment comes with 155sqm of internal space and features a rooftop entertaining terrace with a covered kitchenette.

The apartment had been listed unsuccessfully last year at $1,295,000 by the vendor, who paid $790,000 in 2017 before renovating.

The couple settled on the apartment following her recent worldwide tour Challenge Accepted. She has previously done acting stints on All Saints and on Home and Away.

However, she made her international reputation on Instagram, where she satirically portrays Hollywood celebrities.

A picturesque life awaits.

"I've been acting forever in Australia but no one really cared about that," Barber

told US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Last year she published a book, Challenge Accepted, a 253-step guide to becoming an "anti-It" girl. Barber, who has six million Instagram admirers, and Robin previously resided in a Long Jetty home bought for $565,000 in 2014.

They have sought a $650-a-week tenant.

