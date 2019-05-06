Menu
Comedian Mel Buttle is touring with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow.
Comedian Mel Buttle is touring with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow.
Comedy roadshow rolls into town with Mel Buttle on board

Ashleigh Howarth
6th May 2019 8:49 AM
DESPITE being a professional comedian who writes her own jokes, Mel Buttle still falls for a good ol' "dad joke".

"My dad is very funny with the dad jokes, and I don't know how to stop him or beat him to it," she laughed.

"Even though I am 37, I still walk into them every single time. They still make me laugh.

"My dad likes the one which goes 'I'm hungry, hello hungry, I'm dad'.

"I like the really corny and simple jokes."

When it comes to writing material for the stage, Ms Buttle draws inspiration from what is happening in her life.

"I would say kind of like an autobiography. A lot of them are about my dog, my family, my life, those every day things," she said.

"If you like comedians like Fiona O'Loughlin, I think you will like my stand-up comedy.

The Brisbane-based comedian will be bringing her best jokes to the Ipswich Civic Centre on Tuesday, May 14, when she performs at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow.

"This is a really fun show, it's a sample platter from a number of comedians," she said.

"One person hosts the tour and then the four comedians take to the stage and we each do a 20 minute spot.

"It's a great show to go and see even if you don't know anyone on the bill, because there will be someone there you will like."

Tickets are $36.50 for adults and $31.50 for concession. Book online at www.ipswichcivic centre.com.au.

