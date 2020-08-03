Comedy relief during COVID-19

Six Aussie comics will getting together on Wednesday 5 August at 9pm over zoom to discuss a very provocative topic: Is Music Better Than Sex?

Ipswich comic Kieran McLeod will be one of the six panellists talking about the provocative topic.

"I thought it would be fun, bring a bit of light back into the current situation we're in with COVID-19," he said.

"It'll be great for people to dig into and watch online - bit of a different thing to what us comics are use to as well."

Mr McLeod is also living with a brain tumour and is a Cure Brain Cancer Foundation Ambassador, and frequently makes jokes about his limited health and undying, irritating optimism.

"My make a wish was to go and do stand-up comedy in Melbourne just before COVID-19 hit which has awesome," he said.

"Personally, I'm a bit tired these days but on the mend but recently had to see a psychologist for anxiety because apparently having a brain tumour will do that to you," he said jokingly.

Mr McLeod who hasn't let his brain tumour get in the way of his dreams has featured on some great shows like Totally Wild and was due to perform at the Brisbane Comedy Festival before it was eventually cancelled.

"It's a great way of support local Queensland and regional talent and often it's hard to fill out really big rooms so it would be awesome to see people log in and watch us."

Event organiser Jodie van de Wetering spent June researching how comedians embraced online gigs after live events were cancelled due to coronavirus, with support from the Queensland Regional Arts Services Network.

"Stand up is a very immediate, responsive art form," Ms van de Weterig said.

"So as soon as live gigs disappeared comedians started finding new ways to express their creativity, and earn an income.

"If we can use technology like Zoom to bring us together during social distancing, why not use it to bring comics together to create more opportunities to perform?

"It means comedians from southeast Queensland can share a bill with comics from hundreds of miles away in Mackay or Rockhampton, and we can connect with more experienced performers to help everyone involved sharpen their game and bring their best on the night."

The online comedy debate is sponsored by the Mount Morgan No 7 Gallery, an independent hub for arts and culture in a small former gold mining town near Rockhampton.

To get involved, for the show at 9pm on Wednesday, August 5 click here.