Comedians combine water and acrobatics in new show

Splash Test Dummies Jack Coleman, Simon Wright and Jamie Bretman will be appearing at the Ipswich Civic Centre on July 3. Contributed

BE sure to pack a handkerchief or some tissues when you see the Splash Test Dummies in Ipswich next month, because as their name suggests, they like to play with water.

Audiences should be prepared to cop a squirt from a water pistol or two throughout the course of their show, which will be shown at the Ipswich Civic Centre on July 3.

The Splash Test Dummies are made up of comedians Jamie Bretman, Jack Coleman and Simon Wright, who are all highly skilled circus performers.

They have been touring nationally and internationally since 2013 with their first show, Trash Test Dummies.

They first came to Ipswich last year and are looking forward to bringing their jokes and buckets of water to the city again.

They will be rolling out their beach towels and spring into a brand new hour of circus-filled hilarity in the hope of drowning the city in tears of laughter.

Executive producer and dummy Jamie Bretman said the show provided lots of jokes for both young and old to enjoy.

"We originally made the show for ourselves to have fun in," he said.

"We're an acrobatic circus show that is very funny and very interactive, meaning some members of the audiences may or may not be involved in a giant water fight.

"This is a great family show and there is lots of stuff in there for kids, and stuff that only adults will understand.

"We have something to entertain everyone."

The dummies will be performing an array of catch-your-breath stunt work, acrobatics, juggling and side-splitting comedy for which they are famous for for one show only.

They have won a stack of comedy awards and are looking forward to once again making Ipswich residents laugh.

Tickets to the show are $17.50 each and can be bought online at www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.