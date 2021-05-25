Comedian’s ‘bizarre’ NZ bubble experience

I cannot believe I'm writing this column from another country. I mean, I'm not in New York or Europe.

Or Bali … but that does remind me, I do need some DVDs and a sarong.

I'm in the one place I can travel … New Zealand. And I truly could not be more thrilled.

The airport experience was so bizarre. I was expecting tumbleweeds, hazmat suits and a heavy police presence.

I'm mad for a man in uniform so wasn't too fussed by the latter.

It truly could not have felt more normal.

Sure, it was dead quiet and I had to declare whether or not I was experiencing a cough, sniffle or a cold. I normally am. I have hay fever most of the time.

But I was fine so that was a "no" I ticked as I breezed on through.

Aside from that thought the stores were open, duty free was pumping and even Tiffany's were selling jewellery.

I guess all they need is one businessman feeling guilty for missing his wedding anniversary to buy a diamond ring and they've made bank for the day.

Flying internationally was so exciting. I may have "imbibed" in the words of Christopher Pyne and had a few champagnes, put on Gravity with Sandra Bullock and George Clooney and cried at one point. Not sure why, it's not a particularly sad movie.

In fact, it's absolutely ridiculous … perhaps that's where the tears stemmed from.

I'm writing this here from Auckland and it is absolutely spectacular. The air is crisp, the accents are divine and the lolly cake is delicious.

We began our trip on Waiheke Island last night. Oh, I should mention that I'm here with my radio colleagues … it's a work trip. Sort of. We've then been scooting around town from Tourism New Zealand.

In fact, I'm about to meet the All Blacks. I'm very excited … I'm not entirely sure who they are or what they play.

But from what I've googled they look delightful. I'm only here for another 24 hours but I'm going to make the most of it.

I might bunjee jump off the Sky Tower or have coffee with Jacinda Ardern. I might even grab a drink with Lorde.

None of these I've confirmed or locked in.

I mean, I'm assuming they'd all be thrilled at the prospect though. To be honest I'm excited to get back on the plane home.

Not because I'm not having a wonderful time or loving every moment of New Zealand. It's just so damn exciting to be going through customs.

Oh, and I also think I left my iron on at home.

I think I'm under my word limit for the week. Sorry dear editor … but, y'know … New Zealand calls and all that.

But I'll grab you a jumbo Toblerone on the way home if you like.

