'Come back later': New city bar at capacity on opening night

IT WASN'T even 9pm on Friday when Ipswich's newest night life venue hit capacity and security had to turn people away.

Johnny Ringo's on Brisbane St opened for the first time at the weekend and by 9pm 400 people were inside the venue.

It forced patrons to have to queue on the street until other party-goers left.

Manager Alec McCluskey said despite the wait to sample the country hospitality, patrons were well behaved and authorities had already given the venue a "glowing review".

He said he encourage anybody who missed out to give Johnny Ringo's a second chance and come back this weekend.

Switch Nightclub on Brisbane St will also debut a new look venue on Friday after out-of-town investors spent $200,000 renovating the derelict building. The previous night club closed more than two years ago.

Manager Andre Samra said he had safety at the forefront of the revitalisation.

He said plans to include a cover charge and strict security measures would help keep the clientele in line.