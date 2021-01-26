Come and try: Brothers work to rebuild junior girls footy

Ipswich, Queensland and Australian footballer Ali Brigginshaw enjoys encouraging young players of the future. Picture: Jason McCawley

GIVEN the growing profile of women's rugby league, it's important for regional clubs to encourage junior development.

Brothers Ipswich are doing just that this season, eager to field teams in this year's SEQ junior girls competition.

Before COVID struck last year, Brothers were planning to field three junior girls sides. Preparations were well underway to enter club under-14, under-16 and under-18 teams.

That was unable to proceed.

"Last year was meant to be all three grades,'' Brothers Ipswich junior girls co-ordinator Thea White said.

However, White said Brothers were keen to press ahead, hoping to field at least two sides in this year's SEQ competition scheduled to start in April.

That could include an all-important under-18 side for the first time.

"We're pushing, trying to get girls rugby league in such a big growth area for Queensland rugby league,'' White said.

"We've got solid numbers (at the moment) but not quite enough for three teams this year.

"If we can build and have actually three-four teams, that would be fantastic.''

To continue its development focus, the club is holding a come and try day on Monday night at Brothers Magee Park, on South Station Road, Raceview.

The February 1 session for girls aged 5-18 is from 5.30pm-7pm. It is an opportunity for girls to meet with Brothers coaches, managers and support staff.

"It's all for the girls to basically participate in a standard training session and see what it is involved before they make a commitment,'' White said.

White said it was important to develop girls rugby league, especially with the success of the Brisbane Broncos and Queensland teams last year.

Both sides were led by Ipswich product Ali Brigginshaw, who has actively worked with club and school children in recent years.

"My focus is if we can build them through the 14s to 18s then that will naturally run into the seniors competition as well,'' White said.

For more information, contact Thea on 0431 190881.