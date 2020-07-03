Columbian King conquers Ipswich

DOGWATCH

TRAINER Jamie Hosking’s first visit to Ipswich with Columbian King wasn’t a fond one.

It was affected by the virus that had been sweeping through the kennels.

The pup was a shell of himself running last in his heat.

Hosking knew he had a talented pup. The timing was just wrong so he tipped him out for 50 days and brought him back mainly racing up the straight at Capalaba where he first tasted success.

The dog eventually broke through and won his Novice at Albion Park but struggled after that.

Hosking took him back to Capalaba for consecutive wins earlier in this month before he returned to Ipswich on June 20 for a crack over the 431m sprint.

Columbian King flew out of box two like a seasoned veteran, handling the well performed Spring Cleo in his first attempt at track and trip while clocking 25.18.

Hosking kept the momentum rolling backing him up three days later where he overcame a tougher field and box four to win again. The time wasn’t as flash but the way he did it was mighty impressive.

Five days later, the dog was back winning at Capalaba, making it five straight wins in 21 days for the sprinter no-one will be sleeping on from here forward.

Columbian King has been overshadowed by Dyna Double One/Pauls Memory litter sister Waddling Witch who is a multiple time Thursday night Albion Park winner with a stunning 29.7 personal best.

Waddling Witch is currently in Sydney for the heats of the Group One Peter Mosman Opal on Saturday night, having trialled 29.91 first look at the track during the week.

Another litter brother Mick’s Recall goes around in Thursday night’s Mick Byrne Final at Albion Park for the Churchable based trainer, who must be on cloud nine the way his gun litter is performing.

Greyhound Cooper Dooper. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Super Cooper streets them for training double

TOMMY Tzouvelis’ beautifully bred Cosmic Rumble/Lauryn’s Best pup Cooper Dooper burst on the scene early this year going from a promising cup to genuine Group dog in a matter of weeks.

He was a surprise contender in the Group Three Golden Ticket where he finished fourth behind Sennachie, Sequana and Ash Star and followed that up by almost running down Simon Told Helen in the Group Two Queensland Derby.

Things looked like they were only going to get better for the then two-year-old. But after Tzouvelis brought him back from a well-earned rest he simply lost of form and confidence.

Tzouvelis was left scratching his head trying the dog at Ipswich, Capalaba and Albion Park without success.

In last Tuesday’s Mixed Fourth Fifth Grade heat at Ipswich, Cooper got his swagger back in a big way.

Away midfield out of box seven, he showed average speed but looked in trouble again at the first turn when he was forced to go five runners wide to avoid trouble, losing lengths in the process.

He looked destined for another place before going into overdrive down the back picking up runners at will striking the top around the home turn and running away a stunning 10 length victor.

It was the dog’s first win since January and the way he did it made it all the more special.

He’ll have to go up a few grades to get back to his old self but Ipswich set him on the right path.

The past two weeks have also seem the re-emergence of Tzouvelis’ star sprinter Mitchell Street. The dog of only four starts has rattled off times of 25, 24.99, 25.08 and 25.04 in his four career victories.

He is a member of the Fernando Bale/Off and On litter who have been notching up wins all over the place at Ipswich. But with just four starts under his belt and running the time he has he looks be far the standout.

The dog is part of a mouth-watering fifth grade final today, including Albion Park 395 metre track record holder Canya Cruise and Kerry Hoggan’s Young Gun Canya Kick in what’s sure to be his biggest test yet.

Canya Cruise’s comeback almost complete

SERENA Lawrance’s Barcia Bale/Crazy Sexy pup Canya Cruise didn’t waste any time making an impression.

At 17 months, he won his first start a heat of the Vince Curry and in the process broke the first sectional record in an incredible turn of foot seeing him go 5.21 to the first mark.

The dog won the race of raw ability opening by 10 lengths down the back and holding on for a comfortable win.

Expectations were understandably high after the performance, but a week is a long time in greyhound racing as the $1.90 favourite for the semi-finals tailed off last after missing the kick.

Lawrance persisted with the pup but he couldn’t quite capture his brilliant best. She tipped him out for a 74-day spell before returning at Albion Park in late May.

Maturity was everything as Canya Cruise notched five straight wins over the 395 metres taking the track record and the Listed Lightning Final in the process.

Last Friday marked his return to Ipswich. Lawrance placed him over the 431 metres as she gradually builds him back up to the 520 and he made it six in a row with a 25.14 effort far too good for his rivals.

The dog jumps from box five in the fifth grade final today.

Although he was a way off the track record first start, a sub 25 second run is on the cards.

The final sets up a mouth-watering clash between Canya Cruise and Kerry Hoggan’s similarly named young gun Canya Kick, who will jump from the five and the eight respectively.

Canya Kick burst of the scene for Hoggan jumping from novice grade to win her Young Guns Heat at Albion Park, before finishing third in the final behind Oh Mickey.

The bitch has a nice balance of early and late race speed. iI Canya Cruise is getting tired, Canya Kick will be on the scene.

Velour Rumble’s run no fluke

JAMIE McHugh’s Velour Rumble was highlighted as a runner to watch after the former NSW country short track dog ran 25 seconds dead winning over the 431 metres.

The performance surprised even McHugh who thought at some stage she would come back to the field not having run the distance her entire career.

Keen to see what she was really made of, McHugh gave her a start in the Grade Five heats last Saturday night this time stepping up to the 520 metres. The bitch again went above and beyond, leading them by five lengths around the first corner en route to a 30.73 win.

The sky is seemingly the limit with the now 18-time winner.

At only two and a half years old, she looks to have re-invented herself as a genuine 520 metre sprinter much to Mchugh’s delight.